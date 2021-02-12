Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,748. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.