Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.88

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 7099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.