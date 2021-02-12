Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $9.92 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

