Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Insider Buys £765 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) insider Margaret Littlejohns bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £765 ($999.48).

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) stock opened at GBX 150.75 ($1.97) on Friday. Henderson High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 100.03 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 186.50 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.29. The firm has a market cap of £193.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

