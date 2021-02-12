Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the January 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 162,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,650. Hempstract has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

