Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the January 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 162,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,650. Hempstract has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Hempstract Company Profile
