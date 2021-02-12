HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,399.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $6,399.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,581,392 coins and its circulating supply is 260,446,242 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

