Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.05.

HP opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

