Helium Trading Up 48.6% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $319.26 million and $2.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can currently be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00009579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00363169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.05 or 0.03918332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,796,400 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

