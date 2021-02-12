HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

