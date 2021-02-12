Head to Head Contrast: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DSP Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 3.47 -$1.19 million $0.29 59.55 Canaan $204.35 million 8.17 N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group.

Summary

DSP Group beats Canaan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

