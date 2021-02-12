Head-To-Head Analysis: SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and SFB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SFB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of SFB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFB Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and SFB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 20.70% 4.77% 0.83% SFB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SFB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oconee Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oconee Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and SFB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.75 million 6.34 $3.86 million N/A N/A SFB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SFB Bancorp.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats SFB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Pickens County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

SFB Bancorp Company Profile

SFB Bancorp, Inc., through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts. It also provides real estate commercial, and commercial and industrial loans; real estate residential loans; construction loans; consumer loans, including loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, other titled recreational vehicles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; and loans for potential impairment. In addition, the company offers online banking services. It operates through two locations. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

