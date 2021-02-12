HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

EPAM stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.26.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.