HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.25% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $52.26. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

