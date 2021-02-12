HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $800.54. 722,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,198,771. The company has a market cap of $768.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $801.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.