HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $240.01. 29,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $241.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

