HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,443. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

