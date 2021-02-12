HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 845 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.