HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 100,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

