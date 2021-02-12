HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 717 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

