HC Wainwright Increases KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $48.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

