HC Wainwright Cuts Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target to $5.50

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.70 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

