Hathor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $3.75 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

