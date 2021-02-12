Harborview Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $76.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.