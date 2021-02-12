Harborview Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 166,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

