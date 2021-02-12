Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $60.75 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

