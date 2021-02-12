Hanesbrands Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

