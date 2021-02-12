Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Head-To-Head Review

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 662.78 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.41 $5.45 million $1.46 41.77

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13% Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.