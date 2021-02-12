Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 6%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 350,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 441,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

