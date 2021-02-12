H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 223.0% from the January 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HEOFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 187,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

