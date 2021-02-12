H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

