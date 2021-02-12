Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Trading Down 1.3%

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 412,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,570,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35.

About Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

