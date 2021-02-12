Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.