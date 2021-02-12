GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. GTX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

