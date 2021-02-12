GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. GTX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About GTX
