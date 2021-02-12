GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $758,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of SKY opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

