GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

