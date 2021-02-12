GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 41,043 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

