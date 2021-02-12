GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $869,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

