GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $852,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

