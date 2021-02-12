GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Joint were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $520.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

