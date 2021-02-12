GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $827,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,913,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HALO stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 310.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

