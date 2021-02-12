GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 6,922.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

WTI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

