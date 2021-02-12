GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.