GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 14,323 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Ichor worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

