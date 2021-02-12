Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

