Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 169.4% in January

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Grid Metals
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.