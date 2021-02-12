Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $28.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $109.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,182. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

