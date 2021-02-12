Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in January

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 14th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.40.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.