Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,749. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

