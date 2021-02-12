Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $198,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 84,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,091. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

