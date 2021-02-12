Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.50. 40,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,170. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

